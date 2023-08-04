Man shot to death in San Francisco Visitacion Valley neighborhood

A man was shot dead Thursday evening in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said Friday.

In a press statement, San Francisco Police said dispatchers received a 911 call from the victim at about 9:43 p.m. saying he had been shot. When officers arrived at the unit block of Kelloch Avenue, adjacent to Kelloch & Velasco Park, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital but despite the effort of first responders and hospital staff, the man was pronounced dead.

There was no information on any suspects or motive; no additional information was provided.

Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.