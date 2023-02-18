Man shot near Tesla distribution center in Livermore Friday night

LIVERMORE – A 26-year-old Stockton man was shot near a Tesla distribution center in Livermore on Friday night.

Livermore police responded to a report of a shooting outside the facility at Challenger Street and Discovery Drive at about 8:30 p.m., police said on Twitter.

The victim was found on the road suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the area and was not immediately located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925)-371-4790.