Man shot during robbery in Emeryville bank parking lot

A man was shot Sunday afternoon during a robbery in the parking lot of a bank in Emeryville.



Emeryville Police said at approximately 12:38 p.m. four unidentified males tried robbing two victims at gunpoint in the parking lot of Bank of America, at 4120 San Pablo Ave.



During the robbery, one of the suspects fired at a victim, hitting him in the leg.



The suspects fled in a red four-door Hyundai sedan with front-end damage and black rims.



Officers assisted the victim until medics arrived and took the victim to a local hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.



Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at (510) 596-3700 and reference case 2307-1144.