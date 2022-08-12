Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot dead outside Sherwood Mall in Stockton

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Man shot dead in front of Golden One Credit Union in Stockton 02:18

STOCKTON -- A man was fatally shot Thursday near the Sherwood Mall in Stockton following a disturbance at a bank and the gunman remained at large, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of shooting outside of Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police. His name was not immediately available.

According to police, a disturbance outside the bank led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information in the case.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 10:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.