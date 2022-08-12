Man shot dead outside Sherwood Mall in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A man was fatally shot Thursday near the Sherwood Mall in Stockton following a disturbance at a bank and the gunman remained at large, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of shooting outside of Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police. His name was not immediately available.

According to police, a disturbance outside the bank led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information in the case.