Man shot dead outside Sherwood Mall in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A man was fatally shot Thursday near the Sherwood Mall in Stockton following a disturbance at a bank and the gunman remained at large, police said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of shooting outside of Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police. His name was not immediately available.
According to police, a disturbance outside the bank led up to the shooting.
Police have not released any suspect information in the case.
