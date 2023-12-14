Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot dead in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/14/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/14/23 11:31

A man died in a shooting early Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:39 a.m. near San Jose and Plymouth avenues, where officers arrived to find the victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not immediately available, according to San Francisco police.

No arrest has been made as of Thursday and investigators have not released any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 1:02 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.