Man shot dead in San Francisco's Mission District

A man was shot dead early Monday morning in San Francisco's Mission District, police said.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. in the area of 20th and Shotwell Streets. San Francisco police said officers arrive to find a man lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics responded to the scene. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators have not disclosed any possible motive in the shooting and no suspect information was available.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.