Man shot dead in Rohnert Park shopping center parking lot

By CBSNews.com

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A shooting left a man dead in the parking lot of a Rohnert Park shopping center on Thursday evening, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were alerted to a report of gunshot in the 900 block of Golf Course Drive. Upon arrival, they learned from a passerby that what sounded like a gunshot was heard in the vicinity of the Mountain Shadows Plaza.

Officers then found a man on the ground in the parking lot of the shopping center with a gunshot wound to his chest. First responders tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene later.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety withheld the identity of the man.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 588-3597 and refer to case #24-0293.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 8:23 AM PST

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

