Man shot dead in Antioch residential neighborhood

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Antioch.



The Antioch Police Department said in a news release that officers first responded at 6:07 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of West 20th Street. Upon arrival, officers saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound.



Even though he was given initial medical aid by paramedics, the man died at the scene due to the seriousness of his injuries, Antioch police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.



Those with relevant information are urged to call the Antioch Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.