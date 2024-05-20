Man shot by San Jose police after allegedly firing gun in street remains in critical condition

A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose was still in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive, near Story Road and Capitol Expressway, after officers responded about 4 p.m. to reports of a man firing a gun.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but no officers were hit by gunfire, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect shot in the incident has not been identified.

Police have provided no other information besides the man's condition, but a press conference to discuss the shooting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday afternoon at police headquarters, 201 W. Mission St. in San Jose. Additional details regarding the incident are expected to be released then.