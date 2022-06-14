Man shot and killed in Hayward; suspect in custody
HAYWARD (CBS SF) -- Police in Hayward were investigating the city's fourth fatal shooting of 2022, on Monday.
It happened in the 27000 block of Whitman Street.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police took a suspect into custody.
So far, authorities have not identified the victim or the suspect.
"There are no other suspects outstanding or other known threats to the community," said police in a statement. "The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."
Anyone with information should contact Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.