Man shot aboard Muni bus in San Francisco Mission District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and wounded on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Sunday evening.

San Francisco police said they received calls at 5:51 p.m. to Mission and 13th streets regarding a shooting. Officers found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot injuries.

Officers rendered aid until medics could transport the man to a hospital. Police said just before 8:30 p.m. the victim's medical condition was unknown.

The suspect fled the scene. Police ask anyone with information to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 9:27 PM

