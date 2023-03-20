Man shot aboard Muni bus in San Francisco Mission District
Gunfire on Muni 49 Bus @CitizenAppMission St & 13th St 5:56:40 PM PDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and wounded on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Sunday evening.
San Francisco police said they received calls at 5:51 p.m. to Mission and 13th streets regarding a shooting. Officers found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot injuries.
Officers rendered aid until medics could transport the man to a hospital. Police said just before 8:30 p.m. the victim's medical condition was unknown.
The suspect fled the scene. Police ask anyone with information to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
