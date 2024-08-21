Watch CBS News
Man robs Chase Bank branch in Cloverdale

A man with his face covered held up a Chase Bank on Tuesday afternoon in Cloverdale, police said.

The bank robbery was reported about 3:48 p.m. at the bank at 103 South Cloverdale Blvd., police said.

The man, dressed in baggy clothing, approached a teller and demanded money, implying he had a firearm though no weapon was displayed, police said. 

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. 

Officers searched the area but weren't able to locate the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Nunez at (707) 894-2150 or cnunez@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.

