Man rescued after being thrown from car that went over North Coast cliff

JENNER -- A man who was found hundreds of feet from where his car went over a cliff off the Sonoma Coast was rescued Sunday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Henry-1 helicopter was requested at about 8 a.m. after the driver's Ford Automatic Crash Notification System reported a collision. GPS coordinates were obtained and showed an accident in the Jewell Gulch/Myers Grade area off state Highway 1 near Jenner.

A ranger then located the vehicle about 200 feet down from the roadway, with only a large tree stopping it from rolling further down the cliff, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The ranger climbed down the steep embankment to check the vehicle for occupants as the Henry-1 lowered a 100-foot longline rescue to the vehicle with a paramedic and officer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they did not locate anyone inside the vehicle but began an extensive search of the rugged terrain looking for anyone who may have been ejected or who escaped the wreckage. Fire crews from the Monte Rio Fire Protection District and the Timber Cove Fire Department set up a rope system to deploy personnel to the wreckage to assist with the search.

After approximately 45 minutes of searching the area, the Henry-1 was flown on the longline to check the surrounding ravines and located what appeared to be dirt that had been disturbed approximately 300 feet down from the vehicle. A search was continued down the ravine and the victim, a man, was discovered lying in a patch of brush at the bottom of a tree, approximately 350 feet down from the wreckage.

The man was critically injured and placed into a rescue device and flown to the nearby Sonoma County Fire District helicopter, the Sonoma County 1, which flew the victim to a local trauma hospital where he is expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office said.