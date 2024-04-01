Man rescued as he clings to cliffside in Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Deputies from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office made a dramatic helicopter rescue Sunday night after a man fell from a cliff near the Battery Alexander trail in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Southern Marin Fire District requested the helicopter and crew around 7:40 p.m., the sheriff's office said Monday.

The man was approximately 50-60 feet down from the trail and was clinging to the gravel rock face.

A man fell from a cliff in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and was rescued by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The crew of Henry-1 arrived and found the man through the helicopter's thermal imaging camera. It landed nearby and was configured for a long line rescue.

The tactical flight officer was flown to the victim and placed him into a rescue device. The victim and flight officer were then flown to the top of the cliff, where the victim was delivered to fire personnel for medical evaluation.