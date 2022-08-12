Man rescued after falling into open manhole in Morgan Hill neighborhood
MORGAN HILL -- Crews rescued a man from an open manhole in a Morgan Hill neighborhood Thursday after he fell in, authorities said.
Cal Fire said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Ridge View Court where road work was being performed.
The man fell about 20 feet into the hole and was pulled out at about 4:45 p.m. by crews from Cal Fire and Santa Clara County Fire Department.
He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.