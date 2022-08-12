Man rescued after falling into open manhole in Morgan Hill neighborhood

MORGAN HILL -- Crews rescued a man from an open manhole in a Morgan Hill neighborhood Thursday after he fell in, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Ridge View Court where road work was being performed.

The man fell about 20 feet into the hole and was pulled out at about 4:45 p.m. by crews from Cal Fire and Santa Clara County Fire Department.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.