Man punched, robbed at knifepoint in North Fair Oaks

A man was punched in the face and robbed at knifepoint in North Fair Oaks, a census-designated place in San Mateo County, early Sunday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was getting out of his car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Middlefield Road around 12:31 a.m. when the suspect punched him, brandished a knife and stole personal property from him, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Eighth Avenue, sheriff's officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, sheriff's officials said. The robbery is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Michael Nelson at mnelson@smcgov.org or (650) 363-4911.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided via the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.