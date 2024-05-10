Man killed in shooting after reported argument near Modesto, deputies say

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Stanislaus County Friday afternoon, deputies said.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Kerr Avenue, near Tenaya Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. Deputies said they responded to reports of an argument and shots fired.

Before deputies arrived, they said a person who was driving by put the victim into their vehicle and drove the man to a nearby ambulance, where the man was pronounced dead.

The major crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.

The man, who was in his 30s, has not been identified. There is no known suspect at this time.

Parts of Kerr Avenue will be blocked off for several hours.

Anyone with information can contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.