Man killed by runaway U-Haul truck in San Francisco Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man died after he was hit by a runaway U-Haul truck that barreled down a street and crashed into a FedEx truck in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers first responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved collision in the area of Jones and Geary streets at 12:13 p.m. Officers said they located a man in the road who was later taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the man who died was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."