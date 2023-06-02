Watch CBS News
Man injured in shooting on Geary Street, SFPD says

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO - A shooting left a man injured in San Francisco on Friday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded at 12:11 p.m. to a shooting reported in the 800 block of Geary Street and arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 3:14 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

