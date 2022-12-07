Man injured in San Francisco Mission District shooting early Tuesday evening

SAN FRANCISCO – A 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening, according to police.

SFPD patrol car CBS

The man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening, and police determined the shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 16th and Valencia streets.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.