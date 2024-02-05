Man found shot dead in Vallejo neighborhood

A shooting in a Vallejo neighborhood left one person dead Sunday afternoon, police said Monday.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bonnie Way and Melody Lane in the northeast corner of the city. Vallejo police said officers responded to a call about a shooting and arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The officers began first aid until medics arrived but the victim died at the scene, police said.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Police said the victim's identity would be disclosed by the Solano County Sheriff's Office once his family was notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

The shooting was the city's second homicide in 2024.

