Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found near Hayward Executive Airport with fatal gunshot wound early Sunday

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Pix Now - Morning Edition 12/31/2023
Pix Now - Morning Edition 12/31/2023 09:00

Police in Hayward are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Hayward Police Department issued a press release Sunday, saying that officers responded to the report of a man lying in the roadway near the intersection of Skywest Drive and Sueirro Street near the Hayward Executive Airport at about 12:47 a.m. 

Arriving officers found an unresponsive male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police summoned medical personnel who pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Authorities said the victim's identity is known but is being withheld at this time. There is currently no one in custody for this incident and police did not provide any suspect information.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available. 

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at 510- 293-7176. The fatal shooting is Hayward's 10th homicide of 2023.  

First published on December 31, 2023 / 11:30 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.