Man found near Hayward Executive Airport with fatal gunshot wound early Sunday

Police in Hayward are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Hayward Police Department issued a press release Sunday, saying that officers responded to the report of a man lying in the roadway near the intersection of Skywest Drive and Sueirro Street near the Hayward Executive Airport at about 12:47 a.m.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police summoned medical personnel who pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Authorities said the victim's identity is known but is being withheld at this time. There is currently no one in custody for this incident and police did not provide any suspect information.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at 510- 293-7176. The fatal shooting is Hayward's 10th homicide of 2023.