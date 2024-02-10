Woman finds husband fatally stabbed at Pleasant Hill Park

A man was discovered dead, having suffered stab wounds, in the main parking lot of Pleasant Hill Park early Saturday morning, police said.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., Pleasant Hill police and medical personnel responded to a report of a man lying unconscious and unresponsive in the parking lot of 147 Gregory Lane.

Upon examining the victim, it was determined that he was deceased and had sustained stab wounds.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg, a janitorial staff that had been working at the park late the previous night.

Jacobo was discovered by his wife, who grew worried when he failed to return home after his shift.

She went to Pleasant Hill Park, where she discovered him unresponsive and called 911.

The Family of Jacobo has been informed and are collaborating with police investigators.

Police have not made an arrest in connection with the case or disclosed any possible suspect details. Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.