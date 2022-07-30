Man fatally stabbed in East Palo Alto Friday night

EAST PALO ALTO -- A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence on the 1900 block of Cooley Street around 11:12 p.m., police said.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the residence, according to police. The death is East Palo Alto's fourth homicide of 2022.

Police are not sharing the man's name until his family has been notified.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the East Palo Alto police department by sending anonymous e-mail to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text to (650) 409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792.