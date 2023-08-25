Watch CBS News
Man found dead inside car in Los Altos

/ CBS San Francisco

A man was found dead Thursday afternoon in a parked vehicle in North Los Altos, police said.

Officers responded about 12:55 p.m. to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Valencia Drive and discovered the dead man inside.

The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. The Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to help determine the person's identity and the reason behind his death.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Spillman at (650) 947-2689 or sspillman@losaltosca.gov. Anonymous tips may be left at (650) 947-2774.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 7:07 AM

