1 man found dead, another injured in Castro Valley

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CASTRO VALLEY -- Police are investigating what they describe as a homicide involving two men thought to be experiencing homelessness that occurred in Castro Valley Saturday morning.

Deputies went to the 3600 block of Castro Valley Boulevard to follow up on 911 calls reporting a bleeding man in the area around 7:40 a.m.

The deputies found the injured man, who told them he had been attacked behind a pharmacy store in the area. The man said he was beaten with a crowbar during the attack, police said.

Looking behind the building, the deputies found a man with no pulse or respiration. They tried unsuccessfully to revive him but he was pronounced dead by responding paramedics, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police.

According to police, it is possible that the injured man used a choke hold to subdue his attacker.

An autopsy and thorough forensic investigation will be completed.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 2:33 PM

