Man fatally struck in Hayward e-bike accident identified as graduate student from India

A man who died two days after being hit by a vehicle while riding an e-bike in Hayward last week has been identified as a 22-year-old exchange student from India.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed that the victim who died from injuries sustained in the collision was 22-year-old Hayward resident Sai Ram Gollapalli.

Gollapalli was a graduate student from India studying computer science at California State University East Bay, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister Shiva Krishna Konduri that was seeking to raise money to repatriate his body.

He was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Orchard Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Initial police reports indicated that Gollapalli was riding a scooter, but his sister clarified that he was riding an e-bike on his way to visit her when the incident occurred.

"Sai is the perfect brother, friend, and son everyone wishes to have in their lives," Konduri wrote.

She described Gollapalli as a hardworking, polite, and lovable kid. In a later update announcing his death, Konduri mentioned that her brother's kidneys were donated to two individuals in need.

Police identified the driver as a 36-year-old Hayward man and said he remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing. Intoxication is not believed to be a factor, police said.

The GoFundMe campaign had surpassed its goal of $85,000 as of Thursday afternoon, raising nearly $127,000.

The collision was the fourth fatal traffic collision in Hayward in 2024. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Hayward Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (510) 293-7066.