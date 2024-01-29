Man fatally stabbed in San Jose, the city's fourth homicide this year

Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing Sunday afternoon that left the male victim dead.

The stabbing was reported about 4:24 p.m. on the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway in a residential area. Officers found a man with a stab wound, San Jose police said Monday.

He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's name has not been released and police haven't provided any other information on what led to the stabbing.

The death is the city's fourth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117 and Detective Jorgensen #4090 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4090@sanjoseca.gov at (408) 277-5283.