Man fatally shot in San Jose's Mayfair North neighborhood

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the city's Mayfair North neighborhood Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

Police said they were called at approximately 7:26 p.m. to the area of Calle De Guadalupe and Plaza De Guadalupe for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers began life saving measures and summoned medical personnel to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

It was the city's 36th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Brock or Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.

People can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.