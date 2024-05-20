Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot near Oakland City Hall early Monday morning

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 5-20-24
PIX Now morning edition 5-20-24 08:45

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Oakland early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of 14th Street, near Oakland City Hall and Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Officers found a man with at least gunshot wound and paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died, Oakland police said in a short statement. There were reports that the victim was found in a vehicle with visible bullet holes in the windshield.

The victim's name was not released.

No other information was released by police about the shooting or the victim.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 12:08 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.