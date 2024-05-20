Man fatally shot near Oakland City Hall early Monday morning

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Oakland early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of 14th Street, near Oakland City Hall and Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Officers found a man with at least gunshot wound and paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died, Oakland police said in a short statement. There were reports that the victim was found in a vehicle with visible bullet holes in the windshield.

The victim's name was not released.

No other information was released by police about the shooting or the victim.