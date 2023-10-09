Man fatally shot in San Francisco Mission District early Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police said.
Around 1:58 a.m., police responded to the area of 18th and Mission streets on a report of a shooting.
A man was discovered suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
His death is being investigated as a homicide and San Francisco Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
