Man fatally shot in San Francisco Mission District early Saturday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was shot and killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police said.

Around 1:58 a.m., police responded to the area of 18th and Mission streets on a report of a shooting.

A man was discovered suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and San Francisco Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 9:04 PM

