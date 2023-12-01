Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Man fatally hit by BART train at Richmond station

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 12-1-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 12-1-23 08:15

A man died after he was hit by a train at the Richmond BART station on Thursday night, the transit agency said.

Around 10:20 p.m., a male on the platform entered the trackway at the Richmond station as a train was approaching, leading to a fatal collision, BART said in a statement Friday morning. 

The transit agency said that based on preliminary investigation, no foul play is suspected. 

Due to the fatal collision, the station had to be closed while the coroner responded. Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus services were offered. 

The station reopened about two hours later for the final trains of the evening, BART officials said.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 7:38 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.