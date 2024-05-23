Man facing up to 25 years in prison for deadly Tenderloin shooting in 2021

A man convicted for a deadly shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin District in 2021 is facing up to 25 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Jhacorey Wyatt, 28, was found guilty of one count of voluntary manslaughter personally using a firearm, and one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victim, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

He was also convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Based on evidence and other testimony presented at trial, at 11:39 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2021, Wyatt fired three to four shots at a man in front of the Fishtail Market in the 300 block of Turk Street in the Tenderloin District.

The intended target, who was shot in the arm, chest and torso survived. However, a second man was struck by a bullet in the head and was killed.

Police said the second victim was seated in a wheelchair between Wyatt and the intended target. After the shooting, Wyatt fled in a black Lexus SUV.

San Francisco police got ahold of a surveillance video that helped them to identify the getaway vehicle. Wyatt was arrested three days later in the same SUV.

"The defendant recklessly fired a handgun on a crowded street, killing one man and seriously injuring another," Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier said in a statement. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our jurors for their time and attention on this case. Their verdict holds the defendant accountable and brings long-awaited justice to the victims and their loved ones."

Wyatt, who is currently in custody, will be sentenced on Aug. 27.