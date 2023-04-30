Man faces felony charges for allegedly messaging Rohnert Park minors for sexual content

ROHNERT PARK -- A Mississippi man was found guilty of federal charges related to messaging minors for sexual content, announced Rohnert Park police officers on Friday.

In May 2022, officers were interacting with young people at a Rohnert Park middle school when a juvenile inquired about men messaging minors. Officers said they learned that the minor had been contacted and solicited online by a man who said he was 20 years old and aware of their age.

Detectives said they conducted a five-month investigation that resulted in the identification and arrest of 30-year-old John Michael Aven, who was on parole in Coldwater, Mississippi.

Rohnert Park detectives worked closely with the Tate County Sheriff's Office to arrest the man on Oct. 25, 2022.

Deputies in Tate County informed Rohnert Park investigators in mid-April that the man was formally indicted of 11 felony counts related to enticing a minor to produce visual depictions of sexual conduct, possessing child pornography and possessing a firearm as a felon.