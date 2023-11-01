Man faces 6 months in jail for assaulting girlfriend in her San Francisco home

A San Francisco man is facing six months in county jail after being convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend in her own home, prosecutors said.

A jury found Melchor Manriquechan, 34, guilty of assault, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

On Aug. 28, 2022, Manriquechan's ex-girlfriend was sitting on the floor of her apartment with him. Prosecutors said he became upset when the victim received a text message, telling her that she was receiving text messages from other men.

He violently grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her toward him, but she broke free and ran toward a hallway bathroom.

Prosecutors said he followed her and grabbed her by the left arm, but she was able to break free again, lock herself inside the bathroom, and call 911.

While speaking with dispatch, the victim heard Manriquechan open the front door and leave the apartment. She ran back to her bedroom and again locked herself inside, but Manriquechan returned and attempted to gain entry to the bedroom, according to prosecutors.

The District Attorney's Office said he went to the kitchen, retrieved a knife and used it to unlock the bedroom door from the outside. After he again left the apartment, Manriquechan was arrested by San Francisco police in the same building.

Manriquechan is out of custody pending sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20, prosecutors said.