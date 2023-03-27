Man faces 15 years to life for sexually assaulting woman in her Excelsior home

PIX Now -- Monday evening headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday evening headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday evening headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco jury last week found a 37-year-old man guilty of violently sexually assaulting a woman in her Excelsior home, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday.

Joshua Beloy faces 15 years to life in state prison after being found guilty of violently and repeatedly raping a woman that he had a previous relationship with in 2018.

He was found guilty on March 24 of multiple rape charges, and charges related to residential burglary, domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment, vandalism, harassment and dissuading a witness by force.

"While nothing can undo the tragedy caused from this set of brutal and shocking events, I hope that this conviction will represent an important step towards justice," Jenkins said.

Beloy has been in custody since his arrest on Aug. 9, 2018. His sentencing date is scheduled for April 21.