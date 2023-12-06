Man dies in hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Tenderloin

A man died in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at 1:46 a.m. in the area of Polk and Ellis streets, where officers arrived and found a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco police spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca said.

The victim's name was not yet available from the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle and driver involved in the collision fled and remained at large later Wednesday, Rueca said. No suspect description was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.