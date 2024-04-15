Watch CBS News
Man dies in fatal car accident in Antioch

A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday in Antioch after the car he was driving T-boned another vehicle, according to police. 

First responders began getting multiple calls just after 4 p.m. reporting a major collision in the intersection of West Tenth Street and Auto Center Drive. 

According to police, the man was driving an Acura northbound on Auto Center Drive at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection at West Tenth and struck a Lexus SUV traveling westbound, resulting in a T-bone collision. 

Police and paramedics provided emergency medical care, but the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two 33-year-old women in the SUV were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. 

