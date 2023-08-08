Man dies after crashing into pole in Pleasant Hill, CHP says

PLEASANT HILL — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in Pleasant Hill when his vehicle struck a pole on Coggins Drive.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call at 2:04 p.m. about the crash at 255 Coggins Drive, near Diablo Oaks apartments. Officers found the victim unconscious when they arrived, according to the CHP website.

The report initially said the vehicle struck a tree, then was amended to say it was a pole. The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office was called to the scene at 2:21 p.m.