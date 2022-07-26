Man dies after being shot in San Francisco's McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - A shooting Monday afternoon in the area of San Francisco's John McLaren Park killed one man, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and bystanders in the area directed officers to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco police said.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information has been released by investigators. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.