Man convicted in robbery spree targeting victims outside Bay Area casinos

A man linked to at least seven robberies outside Bay Area casinos in 2022 has been convicted on multiple felony charges, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.

According to Bonta's office, Sirron Croskey pled guilty to reckless evading, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in public and two counts of second-degree robbery, along with two enhancements for personal use of a firearm. Croskey was sentenced Wednesday to nine years and eight months in state prison.

"Californians deserve to live their lives free from the shadow of violence," Bonta said in a statement. "I am immensely proud of my team for their unwavering commitment to justice and for ensuring that those who violate the law are held responsible.

Prosecutors said Croskey carried out robberies in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Santa Clara counties in August 2022. Croskey targeted victims in casino parking lots while brandishing a loaded and unregistered firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, which lists at least seven robberies that began on Aug. 17, 2022, Croskey had stolen cash, wallets along with phones from victims.

Following a robbery in Napa County on Aug. 26, 2022, Croskey was arrested by Contra Costa County authorities after a high-speed pursuit.

Along with the prison sentence, Croskey was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,855 to seven different victims.