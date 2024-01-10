Man convicted of violently assaulting woman outside her San Francisco home

A San Francisco man is facing four years in state prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman outside her home last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Thomas Crandell, 39, was convicted of one felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. on June 8, 2022, San Francisco police officers were alerted to a report of a person breaking into a residence on Duboce Avenue. They found that a woman, who was in her apartment, was awakened by a banging on the glass door that led to her property.

The victim said she looked at the building's surveillance cameras and saw Crandell violently kicking her door. She exited the building and asked him to move along, but he responded by calling her an anti-Asian slur and shoving her into the glass door of the building, causing her to hit her head.

Prosecutors said Crandell later picked up a metal scooter and struck the victim on the side of her body, causing injury. When the woman attempted to protect herself, he pushed her to the ground and hit her in the face.

Crandell then fled the area but was arrested by police ten days after the assault.

He is currently in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 29.