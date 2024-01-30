Man convicted of trafficking his partner in Oakland, LA; faces 8 years in prison following plea bargain

A 31-year-old man is facing eight years in prison for trafficking his partner and other crimes he did to her, Alameda County prosecutors said Monday.

Ricky Levi was convicted after he accepted an eight-year plea bargain on a felony charge of human trafficking of an adult, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office said in a statement.

Levi had convinced his domestic partner to sell her body for his financial gain before trafficking her between Oakland and Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.

He also physically and sexually assaulted the victim, vandalized her property, and brandished a firearm toward her, the District Attorney's office said.

Levi will return to court on March 11 and is expected to be sentenced to eight years in state prison.