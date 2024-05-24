Man convicted of molesting girl on S.F. Muni train as passengers did nothing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was convicted of molesting a 16-year-old girl on a Muni train, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Iman Session, 39, was convicted by a jury of child molesting, attempted forcible oral copulation of a child, false imprisonment and indecent exposure, prosecutors said.

On May 4, 2023, Session boarded the J-Church and sat next to a 16-year-old female high school student on her way home from school. He exposed his penis and began to masturbate next to her then wrapped his arm around her neck and began pulling her towards his groin.

No one on the train intervened to try to help the victim, prosecutors said.

The victim and her father reported the incident to the San Francisco police department, who arrested Session on June 6.

"It is because of the survivor's courage that we were able to get justice in this case," Assistant District Attorney Tanisha Gooch said in a press release. "Children should feel safe while riding public transportation. We will not tolerate this behavior in our city."

Session is currently in custody. He faces up to five years in state prison for his crimes and must also register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for June 5.