Man convicted in 2013 execution-style murder in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood

The man who killed a victim execution-style in 2013 in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday.

Zuri Wilson, 47, was also convicted of intentionally discharging a firearm in the commission of murder, using a firearm, lying in wait to commit murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, Wilson killed Shawnte Otis on August 23, 2013, after waiting more than an hour in a vacant housing unit across from where Otis often stayed.

At approximately 7 p.m., Otis walked to his car with his aunt and, while Otis leaned inside the rear passenger door, two masked men rushed out of a housing unit located at 129 Blythdale Avenue, ran up behind him, and shot Otis a dozen times in his head, back, chest and arm.

Police officers approximately two blocks away heard the gunshots and immediately drove to the scene. An officer ran after the shooters and got a description of the vehicle in which they escaped.

"This conviction brings a measure of closure to the Otis family, who have dealt with the aftermath of this murder for almost eleven years," said Assistant District Attorney Omid Talai. "Their daily presence in court was a reminder of Shawnte's humanity and the many people who still miss him,"

Wilson is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will be scheduled March 21.