Man clad only in Speedo, fur-lined boots arrested with loaded firearm at Petaluma park

PETALUMA -- A man wearing nothing but a Speedo swimsuit and boots was arrested Saturday in Petaluma on suspicion of violating his probation and being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, police said Sunday.  

Police responded to a report of a naked man walking through Steamer Landing Park shortly before 4 p.m. and made contact with 48-year-old James Johnson.  

Police said Johnson was clad only in a Speedo swimsuit and fur-lined boots.  

Petaluma loaded-firearm arrest
Petaluma Police arrested James Johnson Aug 19, 2023 on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in public. Petaluma Police Department

Since Johnson was on probation, he was subject to random searches. Police allege they found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun on his person, which had a high-capacity magazine in the well. 

As officers attempted to place Johnson in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted but was eventually cuffed after a struggle. 

In addition to carrying a loaded firearm in public with a large capactiy magazine and violating his probation, Johnson was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of resisting a police officer.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 12:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

