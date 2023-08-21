Man clad only in Speedo, fur-lined boots arrested with loaded firearm at Petaluma park

PETALUMA -- A man wearing nothing but a Speedo swimsuit and boots was arrested Saturday in Petaluma on suspicion of violating his probation and being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a naked man walking through Steamer Landing Park shortly before 4 p.m. and made contact with 48-year-old James Johnson.

Police said Johnson was clad only in a Speedo swimsuit and fur-lined boots.

Petaluma Police arrested James Johnson Aug 19, 2023 on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in public. Petaluma Police Department

Since Johnson was on probation, he was subject to random searches. Police allege they found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun on his person, which had a high-capacity magazine in the well.

As officers attempted to place Johnson in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted but was eventually cuffed after a struggle.

In addition to carrying a loaded firearm in public with a large capactiy magazine and violating his probation, Johnson was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of resisting a police officer.