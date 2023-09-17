Watch CBS News
Crime

Man booked on multiple charges following stabbing attack in Redwood City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

REDWOOD CITY -- Police arrested a man Saturday night for allegedly stabbing another man in Redwood City, then leading officers on a foot pursuit after being pulled over.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 9:44 p.m. to a call from the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City, about an alleged assault involving a knife.

Deputies say 35-year-old Catalino Ortiz-Perez tried stabbing another man multiple times. Deputies say the victim sustained only minor injuries during the attack.

Ortiz-Perez then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Before receiving the call, deputies stopped Ortiz-Perez's vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. Ortiz-Perez fled on foot but was "quickly apprehended," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also found Ortiz-Perez allegedly violated a restraining order unrelated to Saturday night's incident. They also allegedly found him possessing illegal drugs and allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ortiz-Perez was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, drug possession and driving while intoxicated. He was being held Sunday morning at the Maguire Correctional Facility without bail.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 11:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.