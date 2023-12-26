Man arrested with concealed assault-style rifle on BART train Christmas Eve

BART police said they arrested a man who was armed with "a concealed pistol grip AR style rifle" on a train late Christmas eve, according to a social media post.

The Facebook post said that on Sunday night at around 11:20 p.m., a train operator notified BART police after spotting a male bothering other riders on a Richmond-bound train.

BART police officers intercepted the train at Fruitvale Station and located the man. The individual, identified as 35-year-old Oakland resident Archie Hansbury, was found to be in possession of a AR-style rifle he had concealed inside his pants.

Hansbury was arrested and transported to Santa Rita jail.

"Through the watchful eye of our frontline staff and the quick response by police officers we were able to get this gun out of our system and the suspect off our train," the post said.

BART police did not detail what charges the suspect would be facing.