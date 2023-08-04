Man arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual crimes at Watsonville laundromat

WATSONVILLE -- Police in Watsonville arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to several women at a laundromat and for other serious crimes, the department said Thursday.

Surveillance mage shows a person suspected of numerous laundromat sexual assaults in Aug., 2023, in Watsonville. Watsonville Police Dept via Bay City News

Joel Navarro, 27, is accused of inappropriately approaching women at a laundromat in the 1200 block of Main Street. One report was made on July 15.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweater, black sweatpants and red shoes.

Navarro was arrested earlier this week and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery; assault with an intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy and oral copulation, attempted assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy and oral copulation and indecent exposure.

Anyone who may have been approached by Navarro inappropriately at the laundromat is encouraged to contact Ofc. Marcos Rios at (831) 471-1151.