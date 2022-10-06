Man arrested on suspicion of DUI, disposing of gun

SAN RAFAEL - A man suspected of driving under the influence of a narcotic and tossing a gun into the Bay was arrested in San Rafael on Wednesday, police said.

San Rafael police received reports of a person driving erratically at 7:52 p.m. in the area of Point San Pedro Road and Riviera Drive. The person's vehicle struck a curb and witnesses said the driver abandoned the vehicle and was attempting to gain entrance to nearby residences and a school bus.

Officers located and arrested Richard Harrison Hickey III, 28, previously of San Anselmo and Petaluma.

Witnesses told police that Hickey had allegedly tossed a handgun into the Bay. Divers from the Marin County Sheriff's Office located a Glock pistol in the waters, police said.

Police allege that Hickey was found to have been driving under the influence of a drug and fentanyl was allegedly found in his vehicle along with an empty gun holster. Hickey allegedly admitted that the Glock was his, and investigators are seeing if the gun has been connected with any crimes or was stolen.

Hickey was booking into Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a loaded handgun in public, being a felon/addict in possession of a firearm, and possession of a narcotic and drug paraphernalia.